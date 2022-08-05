Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 307,555 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $843,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.19. 60,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

