Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,008 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Veeva Systems worth $530,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,750. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.35.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

