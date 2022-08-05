Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 126,298 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,298 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.61% of Cintas worth $704,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Cintas Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,369. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.97 and a 200-day moving average of $389.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

