Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 17,523 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,028,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $237,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Savior LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.59. 46,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average is $210.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

