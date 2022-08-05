Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 59,835 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,835 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.94% of Ameriprise Financial worth $310,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.86. 10,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

