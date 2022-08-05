Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,865. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average is $124.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

