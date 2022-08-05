Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.1% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE AMT traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $269.49. 25,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Read More
