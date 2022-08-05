Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.45. 75,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.75. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

