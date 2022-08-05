Brown Advisory Securities LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $20,031,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 1,078,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,942,380. The firm has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

