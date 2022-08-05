Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1 %

Salesforce stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.26. The stock had a trading volume of 81,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. The company has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.70, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.