Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 974 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 157,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

