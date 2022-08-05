Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Voya Financial accounts for about 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Voya Financial by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Voya Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,272. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.