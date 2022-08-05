Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Buckle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Buckle stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. Buckle has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

About Buckle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

