Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of Buckle stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. Buckle has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
