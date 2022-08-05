Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Announces Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ:BFLY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 5,030,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.41. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 32.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 28.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 71.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

