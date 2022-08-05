ByteNext (BNU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $333,073.88

ByteNext (BNU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $333,073.88 and $57,885.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00621804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

Buying and Selling ByteNext

