Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Calbee Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Calbee stock traded down 0.13 on Thursday, hitting 5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534. Calbee has a twelve month low of 4.27 and a twelve month high of 6.65.
Calbee Company Profile
