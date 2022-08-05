Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Calbee Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Calbee stock traded down 0.13 on Thursday, hitting 5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534. Calbee has a twelve month low of 4.27 and a twelve month high of 6.65.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

