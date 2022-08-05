Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,658.04

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,658.04 ($44.82) and traded as high as GBX 3,720 ($45.58). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,660 ($44.85), with a volume of 27,464 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 341.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,658.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,629.91.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a GBX 222.30 ($2.72) dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 5.75%.
Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
