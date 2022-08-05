Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,658.04

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,658.04 ($44.82) and traded as high as GBX 3,720 ($45.58). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,660 ($44.85), with a volume of 27,464 shares traded.

Caledonia Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 341.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,658.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,629.91.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a GBX 222.30 ($2.72) dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 5.75%.

Insider Transactions at Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider William Wyatt sold 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,565 ($43.68), for a total transaction of £600,274.70 ($735,540.62). In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Lynn Fordham acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($46.20) per share, for a total transaction of £50,141 ($61,439.77). Also, insider William Wyatt sold 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,565 ($43.68), for a total transaction of £600,274.70 ($735,540.62). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,682 shares of company stock valued at $86,151,822.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

