California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Resources to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

California Resources stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,436. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. California Resources has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that California Resources will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRC. TheStreet lowered California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

