California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRC. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

NYSE:CRC traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.71. 718,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. California Resources has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). California Resources had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after buying an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after buying an additional 993,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after buying an additional 692,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after buying an additional 532,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

