Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,357,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Calix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 4.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Calix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

