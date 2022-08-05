Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
CMBM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 219,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,331. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $511.82 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
Further Reading
