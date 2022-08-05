Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Barclays currently has $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.75.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Camtek from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $30.07 on Monday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 52.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 981,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $19,601,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $14,473,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $2,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

