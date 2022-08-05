Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $290.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of PODD stock traded up $19.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,351. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.55. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 436.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Insulet by 190.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Insulet by 27.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $1,103,000.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.