Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Canon Trading Up 0.2 %

CAJ stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Canon has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89.

Get Canon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Canon in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canon during the second quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the second quarter worth approximately $2,203,000.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.