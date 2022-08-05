Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 6.6 %

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 61.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

