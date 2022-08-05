Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 165 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.78. 43,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,276. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

