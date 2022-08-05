Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 684 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,477. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

