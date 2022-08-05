Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,970,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.64. 5,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,991. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.18. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

