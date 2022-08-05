Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) vs. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Critical Contrast

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 15.95% 9.14% 0.80% Commerce Bancshares 32.88% 14.27% 1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Commerce Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $213.90 million 2.61 $33.40 million $1.99 16.55 Commerce Bancshares $1.41 billion 6.05 $530.77 million $3.87 18.25

Risk and Volatility

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital City Bank Group and Commerce Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Commerce Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.29%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus target price of $68.72, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Capital City Bank Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed- and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of 287 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

