Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cardiovascular Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII opened at $16.50 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

