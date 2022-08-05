CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $21.57. CareDx shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 13,813 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

Institutional Trading of CareDx

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $258,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 205,791 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 135,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.89.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

