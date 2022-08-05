Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Shares Down 6.2%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.27. 6,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 105,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSV. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $509.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,673.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 76.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

