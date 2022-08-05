Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Trading Down 6.2%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 6,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 105,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $509.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,673.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 76.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.