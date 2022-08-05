CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.