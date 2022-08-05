Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) EVP Sells $247,980.00 in Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.46 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

