CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. 25,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.