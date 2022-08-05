CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.91

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 3300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.