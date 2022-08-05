CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global Stock Performance

CDK opened at $54.76 on Monday. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82.

CDK Global Announces Dividend

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

See Also

