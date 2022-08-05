Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 712,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 10,200,133 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.10.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
