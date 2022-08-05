Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 112 ($1.37) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 123.33 ($1.51).

CEY stock traded down GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 89.79 ($1.10). 3,673,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,627. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.37. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.98 ($1.36). The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.99%.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan bought 65,788 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($66,908.52). In related news, insider Martin Horgan bought 65,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($66,908.52). Also, insider Mark Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,878.57).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

