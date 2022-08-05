Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-$4.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.05. 64,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $74.99 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other Centerspace news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 35.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

