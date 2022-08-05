Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 97 ($1.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Centrica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

