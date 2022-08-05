Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $99.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 95 ($1.16) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 97 ($1.19) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $4.14 on Friday. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

