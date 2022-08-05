Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,734 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,778 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CENX. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

About Century Aluminum

Shares of CENX stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.35 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

