Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 77,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

