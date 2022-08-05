Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.44. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.70, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

