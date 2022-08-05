ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to $265.00. 48,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 854,514 shares.The stock last traded at $50.48 and had previously closed at $50.43.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 178,325 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 6,040.6% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 731,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

