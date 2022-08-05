Chiliz Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $869.39 million and $125.75 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00063029 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,387,493 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

