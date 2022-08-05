China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 60,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of SXTC stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.