Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.15

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as low as $11.65. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 345 shares traded.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

